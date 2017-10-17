Image caption The girls are one of 12 sets of siblings who need to be housed together in the country

Social services in South Yorkshire are looking for adoptive parents who can give a home to four young sisters.

The girls, all under age 10, have a care plan approved by a judge that rules they need to remain together.

They are currently in foster care but their current carers have said they are too old to care for them permanently.

Foster carer "Anne" said: "They are very close and they do need to be together, I think it would devastate them if they were split up."

There are 12 groups of siblings of four or more in the country who need to be placed together.

Last month it was revealed the number of looked after children adopted in England has fallen for the second year in a row, despite a rise in the number in care.

Anne, whose name has been changed to protect the identity of the four sisters, said: "I love every child that comes in here, and you give them love, you all do, that is what these children need.

"They need to be cared for and looked after and they need that warmth. They need to know they are loved.

"Ten to 20 years ago we would have said yes, we will keep them here but age is now against us, we are both 66.

"If we thought we could give the youngest 18-20 years of our lives we would say yes, but I just don't know."

She said they were "lovely" children who are both "kind" and "considerate", adding "they play lovely together and they are very close."

She said the amount they had changed since coming to live with her was remarkable.

"When they first came, the eldest one was a little mum," she said.

"She did everything for the next one, and it didn't take very long for her to realise she didn't have to be mum anymore, she could play and do her own thing, and that's what she does now.

"They wear nice things and they are clean. That took a lot at first. Not having to wear the same thing every day. They didn't know why you had to wear clean everyday, why they showered.

"They had been finding their own food, there wasn't much around for them.

"Things that we take for granted I don't think they had ever had."

The local authority has said a family who would like to adopt the girls would benefit from an "enhanced package" to help them, a car and help with housing expenses for example.