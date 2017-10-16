Image caption Around 30 people gathered around the Vernon Oak in Dore early on Monday

A man has climbed a 150-year-old oak tree in Sheffield to prevent it from being felled.

Sheffield City Council put a notice on Vernon Road in Dore last week to announce that the Vernon Oak would be cut down this week.

Campaigners have since held a candlelit vigil under the tree.

A protester, who has been in the tree since 07:00 BST, has a sleeping bag and said he is prepared to stay there "all week if necessary".

More stories from Yorkshire

Sheffield Trees Action Group (STAG) said while some streets were built as tree-lined roads, the Vernon Oak was originally a boundary tree in a field.

STAG's Calvin Payne, who has previously been arrested for preventing Sheffield tree fellings, said: "The city was built around the tree."

Image caption A protester has been in the oak tree since 07:00 BST

TV presenter Vernon Kay has also made a plea to save "Vernon", as the Sheffield tree is affectionately known by campaigners.

Mr Kay said on Twitter: "My namesake is about to be felled. If that tree wasn't chopped down it would outlive everyone in Sheffield, generations have walked past and driven past that tree."

He said it was a "travesty" and added "trees are the lungs of the planet, everyone knows that."

"Sheffield Council, come on it's only a pavement, I'm sure you've got a few quid somewhere so you can redesign the pavement around that tree that's been in Sheffield longer than everyone," Mr Kay added.

Image caption A candlelit vigil was held under the tree on Sunday evening

The felling is part of the £2bn Sheffield-wide maintenance project Streets Ahead to upgrade roads, pavements and bridges.

About 5,500 trees have been cut down since 2012.

Sheffield City Council said a date has not been confirmed for the Vernon Oak felling.

Image caption A protest sign has been put up on Vernon Road

The authority insists trees earmarked for felling were "dangerous, dead, diseased, dying, damaging or discriminatory".

But campaigners claim many of the earmarked trees are healthy and should not be cut down.

The Independent Tree Panel, which reviews felling decisions, said the Vernon Oak was "a very fine specimen, in excellent condition, with a further 150 years life expectancy".