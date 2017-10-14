A motorcyclist has died in hospital nearly two weeks after he was involved in a crash with a car.

The 22-year-old man was riding an orange trials motorcycle along Poplar Lane, Catcliffe, South Yorkshire, when he collided with a silver Kia Picanto.

The crash happened at about 16:20 BST on 1 October.

The 35-year-old driver of the Picanto and a 12-year-old girl who was a passenger in the car suffered minor injuries.

The motorcyclist suffered head injuries.