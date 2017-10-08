Image caption The crash happened on the A631 near Maltby

Two men have died after the car they were in mounted a pavement and hit a bridge.

South Yorkshire Police said the crash happened on the A631 near Maltby on Friday evening. The car was travelling towards Tickhill.

A 40-year-old man driving the car and his 27-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to contact them.

The men were in a red Citroen C1 when it failed to negotiate a bend and hit a bridge parapet at about 20:40 BST on Friday, police said.