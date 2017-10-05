From the section

Image caption The complex is built where the Don Valley Stadium once stood

A rugby league club is to play in its home city again after hosting games almost 30 miles (48km) away for the past year.

Sheffield Eagles' new permanent home is to be the 3G pitch at the city's Olympic Legacy Park.

The Championship club has not had a permanent base since Don Valley was demolished in 2013.

Last season it had to play its home matches at Wakefield Trinity's ground.

Club chairman Chris Noble said: "We are back in the city where we should be."

The 35-acre Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe is to be part of an innovation district for health research, learning and sport.

It is built on the former Don Valley Stadium site.

Don Valley, where Olympic Heptathlon gold and silver medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill trained from a young age, was demolished as part of cost-saving measures by the council.

Image copyright Getty Image caption Sheffield Eagles' biggest triumph was lifting the 1998 Challenge Cup at Wembley

Sheffield Eagles are to use the centre's artificial rugby pitch alongside community use.

Councillor Mary Lea, of Sheffield City Council, said the pitch would "be a great asset for Sheffield".

It will satisfy Rugby Football League match-day requirements, said the Eagles.

Eventually a 3,000-capacity stand with semi-permanent stands on the other three sides are to be developed, Mr Noble said.

The deal followed discussions between Legacy Park Ltd, Sheffield City Council and the club.