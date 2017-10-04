Twelve charged with Rotherham child sexual abuse offences
Twelve men have been charged in connection with the sexual abuse of eight young girls in Rotherham.
The men, aged between 33 and 38, have been charged with a total of 44 offences, including rape, indecent assault, and false imprisonment.
They are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 24 October.
The men, from South Yorkshire, have been charged as part of the National Crime Agency's investigation into historical child abuse in Rotherham.
More stories from across Yorkshire
The twelve men charged are:
- Amjal Rafiq, 38, of Warwick Street, Rotherham
- Nabeel Kurshid, 34, of Warwick Street, Rotherham
- Iqlak Yousaf, 33, of Tooker Road, Rotherham
- Mohammed Imran Ali Akhtar, 36, of East Road, Rotherham
- Tanweer Ali, 36, of Godstone Road, Rotherham
- Mohammaed Ashan, 33, of HMP Wymott
- Masaeud Malik, 33, of HMP Doncaster
- Waseem Khaliq, 33, of HMP Wealstun
- Aftab Hussain, 38, of York Road, Rotherham
- Salah Ahmed El-Hakam, 38, of Tudor Close, Sheffield
- Abid Saddiq, 36, of Walter Street, Rotherham
- Sharaz Hussain, 33, of Fitzwilliam Road, Rotherham