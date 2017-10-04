Twelve men have been charged in connection with the sexual abuse of eight young girls in Rotherham.

The men, aged between 33 and 38, have been charged with a total of 44 offences, including rape, indecent assault, and false imprisonment.

They are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 24 October.

The men, from South Yorkshire, have been charged as part of the National Crime Agency's investigation into historical child abuse in Rotherham.

The twelve men charged are: