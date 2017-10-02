Image caption Two men were stabbed in the Area Bar on Burgess Street and later, four men were stabbed during a fight on Division Street

Two people have been charged with attempted murder and racially aggravated assault after several stabbings in Sheffield at the weekend.

Four men were stabbed in two separate incidents in the city centre in the early hours of Saturday.

Lamar Waite, 18, of Denholme Close, and Osman Adan, 19, of Neville Close in Sheffield, are due for trial at Sheffield Crown Court on 30 October.

South Yorkshire Police said the incidents may be linked.

More on this story from across Yorkshire

Officers were called to reports of an altercation on Carver Street at around 04:35 BST on Saturday, where they found a 21-year-old man who had been stabbed in the stomach.

Later that morning, at around 05:50, police were called to reports of a fight in which three men, 20, 22 and 30, suffered serious stab wounds on Division Street.

Image caption The stabbings took place around Barker's Pool in Sheffield city centre and are thought to be linked, involving "the same local individuals"

A fourth man, aged 22, was reported to have been hit over the head with a bottle. His injuries were not said to be serious.

Det Insp Mark Monteiro, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "I understand these incidents will have caused distress and concern amongst our local communities and I would like to offer my reassurance that violent crime such as this will not be tolerated.

"Extra patrols are now in place both in and around the city centre and will remain in place over the coming days to provide reassurance to our communities."

He said the incidents were being treated as linked and "possibly involve the same local individuals".

Image caption A number of roads were closed while carried out inquiries

Mr Waite and Mr Adan were also charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm and wounding with intent.

South Yorkshire Police has applied to close the Area Bar on Burgess Street in Sheffield city centre.

An investigation is ongoing.