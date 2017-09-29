A man has been charged with rape and sexual assault in connection with an investigation into child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham.

Darren Hyett, 44, from Broom Chase, Rotherham has been charged with nine counts in total, the National Crime Agency said.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between between 2004 and 2007.

He has been released on bail pending a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates Court on 2 November.

At least 1,400 children were subjected to appalling sexual exploitation in the town between the years 1997-2013 the Jay Report found in 2014.

Mr Hyett, has been charged with three counts of raping a female aged under 16, two counts of raping a female aged over 16, two counts of sexual assault against a female aged under 16 and the trafficking of persons for sexual exploitation.

He also faces one charge of perverting the course of justice.

So far 26 men have been arrested and Mr Hyett is the ninth to be charged under Operation Stovewood.

The National Crime Agency targets serious and organised criminals who present the highest risk to the UK, according to its website.