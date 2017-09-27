Image copyright Aaron Chown/pa Image caption Industrial action could affect waste collections in the run-up to Christmas in Doncaster

Refuse workers in Doncaster are to be balloted for strikes in a dispute over job cuts which could hit bin collections in the run-up to Christmas.

Members of Unite employed by contractor Suez will vote in the coming weeks on whether to launch industrial action.

The union said Suez plans to cut more than 100 jobs under a new contract which will come into effect in March.

Strikes were called off in August to allow talks to be held at the conciliation service Acas.

More stories from across Yorkshire

Unite's regional officer, Shane Sweeting, said the union had entered negotiations with a "clear intention" of resolving the dispute.

Suez was "unable or unwilling" to promise no compulsory redundancies, Mr Sweeting said.

He added the union was balloting for strike action as a last resort because it had "no option but to defend jobs".

The BBC has approached Doncaster Council and Suez for a comment.

Unite said: "While strike action will inevitably cause large-scale disruption to the refuse collection service in Doncaster, I hope that the public understands that we are taking this action as a last resort and Unite is defending the long-term integrity of the service."

The union is involved in a long-running dispute involving refuse collectors in Birmingham.