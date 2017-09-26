From the section

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Assel Al-Essaie, 23, died from a gunshot wound to the chest in February

Three men have appeared in court in connection with the murder of a Sheffield man.

Aseel Al-Essaie, 23, was shot in the chest outside his home on Daniel Hill in Upperthorpe on 18 February.

At Sheffield Crown Court Keil Antony Bryan, 32, of Brackley Street, Pitsmoor, pleaded not guilty to murder.

Razwan Mirza, 35, and Mohammed Mirza, 30, of Staniforth Road, Darnall, pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender.

All three are due to stand trial on 20 February.

Four others have already been charged in connection with the case.