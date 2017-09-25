Bobby Knutt: Benidorm and Emmerdale actor dies on holiday
Comedian and actor Bobby Knutt has died on holiday in the south of France, his agent has confirmed.
The 71-year-old from Sheffield starred in ITV comedy series Benidorm, played Albert Dingle in Emmerdale and was the voice of a Tetley tea advert.
Mr Knutt's agent, Tim Scott, said the star died in France on Monday morning.
"Knutty" - real name Robert Wass - had a long career on stage. He appeared in The Comedians and Coronation Street and voiced numerous TV adverts.
A tweet from @BenidormTVShow said: "Benidorm star and Sheffield legend Bobby Knutt passes away aged 71. Good night Knutty, your Benidorm family loves you. X"
Derren Litten, writer of Benidorm, wrote: "Very sad Benidorm news guys. The wonderful Bobby Knutt has passed away suddenly aged 71. Sending our Beni love to his family."
Mr Knutt also hosted a request show on BBC Radio Sheffield in the 1990s.
His wife, Donna Hartley-Wass, a former Olympic athlete, died suddenly in 2013 at the age of 58 in the couple's back garden in Barnsley while she was sunbathing.