From the section

Image caption Bobby Knutt also hosted a request show on BBC Radio Sheffield in the 1990s

Comedian and actor Bobby Knutt has died on holiday in the south of France, his agent has confirmed.

The 71-year-old from Sheffield starred in ITV comedy series Benidorm, played Albert Dingle in Emmerdale and was the voice of a Tetley tea advert.

Mr Knutt's agent, Tim Scott, said the star died in France on Monday morning.

"Knutty" - real name Robert Wass - had a long career on stage. He appeared in The Comedians and Coronation Street and voiced numerous TV adverts.

More stories from across Yorkshire

A tweet from @BenidormTVShow said: "Benidorm star and Sheffield legend Bobby Knutt passes away aged 71. Good night Knutty, your Benidorm family loves you. X"

Derren Litten, writer of Benidorm, wrote: "Very sad Benidorm news guys. The wonderful Bobby Knutt has passed away suddenly aged 71. Sending our Beni love to his family."

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Derren Litten, writer of Benidorm, tweeted his condolences to Mr Knutt's family

Mr Knutt also hosted a request show on BBC Radio Sheffield in the 1990s.

His wife, Donna Hartley-Wass, a former Olympic athlete, died suddenly in 2013 at the age of 58 in the couple's back garden in Barnsley while she was sunbathing.