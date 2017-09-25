Image copyright jessicaennishill Image caption The post shows baby Olivia's hand touching the finger of her brother, Reggie

Former Olympic heptathlon champion Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has given birth to her second child, a girl named Olivia.

The Sheffield athlete announced the news on her Instagram account.

"Reggie meeting his beautiful baby sister 😊 Olivia Ennis-Hill, she was born Saturday night. We are all so in love with her", the post said.

Ennis-Hill, who won a gold medal at the London games in 2012 and a silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, has a three-year-old boy named Reggie.

The black and white picture, which was posted on Sunday evening, shows Reggie touching the hand of his baby sister.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ennis-Hill competed in the Rio Olympics in between the birth of her two children

Following her retirement from athletics last year Ennis-Hill was made a dame in the New Year Honours list.

She married her long-term partner Andy Hill in a ceremony at Hathersage, Derbyshire in May 2013 and gave birth to their son the following year.