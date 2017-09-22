Image copyright PA Image caption The fight started after Middlesbrough beat visitors Sheffield United 1-0

Five men have been charged following violence at a Middlesbrough v Sheffield United match last month.

The men were arrested on Thursday by South Yorkshire Police and interviewed by Cleveland Police.

They were detained over a brawl that broke out in a coach park at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

A 19-year-old man was charged with assaulting a police officer, and men aged 19, 31, 34, 41 with public order offences, said police.

Meanwhile, five Sheffield United fans were given football banning orders on Wednesday over the disorder on 12 August, after they handed themselves in for questioning.

Children injured

The five men, aged between 17 and 34, were released while investigations continue and they have all been reported for summons, Cleveland Police said.

Disorder broke out just before the final whistle of the game when United's last-minute equalising goal was disallowed.

Children as young as 10, some of whom were injured, had been left "terrified", police said.

One police officer needed hospital treatment and Assistant Chief Constable Jason Harwin said it was one of the worst incidents he had seen in 25 years of service.

Middlesbrough won the Championship game 1-0.