Image copyright Bob Martin/Geograph Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Bower Hill, Coates Lane and the A629

A man has denied attempting to murder four children who were found seriously injured following a car crash.

Two girls, aged seven and eight, and two boys, aged 21 and nine months, were hurt when Owen Scott, 29, crashed a car into a pub near Thurgoland, Barnsley.

Police said their injuries were "not all consistent with the collision".

Sheffield Crown Court heard Scott, of Fawley, Hampshire, plead not guilty to four counts of attempted murder and deny dangerous driving.

More stories from across Yorkshire

Scott appeared via video link and will face trial on 29 January.

He was driving a grey Dacia Logan along the A629 Copster Lane when it left the road and crashed into the front wall of the pub at around 00:25 BST on 23 August.

Judge David Dixon remanded Scott in custody.