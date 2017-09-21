A man has appeared in court accused of seven terrorism offences.

Abdurahman Kaabar, 23, appeared at the Old Bailey, in London, via video link from HMP Belmarsh.

The judge, Mr Justice Holroyde ordered a trial to take place on 5 February at Leeds Crown Court.

Mr Kaabar, a dental student of Martin Street, Sheffield, was remanded in custody ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing in Leeds on 8 January.

He is charged with three counts of possessing a record of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and four counts of disseminating terrorist publications.

