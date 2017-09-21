Image caption The officer suffered head injuries in the assault

A man has been charged over an attack on a police officer which left him in a critical condition.

The 45-year-old suffered serious head injuries in Hexthorpe, Doncaster, on Tuesday. He is in hospital and stable.

The officer had been attending reports of a crash on Cleveland Street when he was assaulted at 08:00 BST.

Dale Francis Cheetham, 22, of no fixed abode, will appear at Barnsley Magistrates' Court later charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

He is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, aggravated vehicle taking without consent, driving while disqualified and without insurance, as well as two counts of robbery and two of possessing a knife.

Image caption The attack took place in an alleyway near Sheardown Street

Peter White, 24, from Conisbrough, is also charged with robbery in connection with the incident. He will appear at the same court later.

A woman who was arrested at the time has been released with no further action.