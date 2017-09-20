Image copyright PA Image caption The fight started after Middlesbrough beat Sheffield United at home

Five Sheffield United fans have been given football banning orders over violence that flared after the club's game with Middlesbrough last month.

The brawl broke out in a coach park at the Riverside Stadium on 12 August.

Photographs of a number of Sheffield United fans were released by Cleveland Police last week and five men handed themselves in for questioning.

The five males, aged between 17 and 34, were released while investigations continue.

Cleveland Police said they had all been reported for summons.

Disorder broke out just before the final whistle when Sheffield United's last-minute equalizing goal was disallowed.

Children as young as 10 were injured in the fight and police said young people had been left "terrified".

'Spoil things'

One police officer needed hospital treatment and Assistant Chief Constable Jason Harwin said it was one of the worst incidents he had seen in 25 years of service.

Police said inquiries were ongoing and further arrests are anticipated.

Assistant Chief Constable Harwin said: "Football should be a safe, family-friendly and enjoyable game and we will not tolerate the actions of a small minority of people who seek to spoil things for true football fans."

Middlesbrough won the Championship game 1-0.