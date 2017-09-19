A man accused of raping and kidnapping an 18-year-old woman more than 40 years ago has appeared in court.

Peter Pickering, 79, is charged with the rape and false imprisonment of the woman in Deepcar, near Stocksbridge, South Yorkshire, in 1972.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court via video link earlier, speaking only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Mr Pickering, of Newbury, Berkshire, was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 16 October.

He was charged in August following a review of cold cases by West Yorkshire Police.

