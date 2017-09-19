Image caption The full extent of the police officer's injuries is not yet known

A police officer is in hospital after being seriously injured in an attack in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said they were called to reports of a vehicle crash on Cleveland Street at about 07:30 BST.

The officer was assaulted when three people fled the area, running towards Cherry Tree Lane.

The full extent of his injuries is not yet known, the force said. Two men and a woman have been arrested and are in custody.

Image caption A cordon has been put in police while investigations continue

Det Ch Insp Martin Tate said: "Officers have attended this morning to try and detain someone for a criminal offence.

"Unfortunately as part of that, and we don't know the full circumstances, an officer has been seriously injured and assaulted.

"We don't know the full extent of the injuries but [I am appealing] for people to give us information on what happened."