Sheffield murder charge after Sami Al-Sarsoori stabbing
A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Sheffield.
Khalid Mokadeh of The Oval, Sheffield, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court charged with murder of 31-year-old Sami Khaled Saif Al-Sarsoori.
Mr Al-Sarsoori was stabbed at around midnight on Sunday on the Wensley Estate in Firth Park.
South Yorkshire Police said he was taken to hospital but died soon after.
Mr Mokadeh was arrested on Sunday. He has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.