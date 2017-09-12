Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Sheffield murder charge after Sami Al-Sarsoori stabbing

Sami Khaled Saif Al-Sarsoori Image copyright South yorkshire police
Image caption Sami Khaled Saif Al-Sarsoori was found with stab wounds on the Wensley Estate in Firth Park at around midnight on Sunday

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Sheffield.

Khalid Mokadeh of The Oval, Sheffield, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court charged with murder of 31-year-old Sami Khaled Saif Al-Sarsoori.

Mr Al-Sarsoori was stabbed at around midnight on Sunday on the Wensley Estate in Firth Park.

South Yorkshire Police said he was taken to hospital but died soon after.

Mr Mokadeh was arrested on Sunday. He has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

More stories from across Yorkshire
Image caption Sami Khaled Saif Al-Sarsoori was found seriously injured on Sunday

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites