Image copyright South yorkshire police Image caption Sami Khaled Saif Al-Sarsoori was found with stab wounds on the Wensley Estate in Firth Park at around midnight on Sunday

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Sheffield.

Khalid Mokadeh of The Oval, Sheffield, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court charged with murder of 31-year-old Sami Khaled Saif Al-Sarsoori.

Mr Al-Sarsoori was stabbed at around midnight on Sunday on the Wensley Estate in Firth Park.

South Yorkshire Police said he was taken to hospital but died soon after.

Mr Mokadeh was arrested on Sunday. He has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

