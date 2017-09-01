Doncaster child sex offender Jason Armstrong's sentence doubled

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Armstrong's sentence was more than doubled by the Court of Appeal

A man who used fake social media profiles in order to sexually abuse young girls has had his sentence increased by the Court of Appeal.

Jason Armstrong, 52, of Moorends, Doncaster, was jailed for eight years in June.

Court of Appeal judges found the term was "unduly lenient" and increased it to 16 years and eight months.

Armstrong's original sentence was challenged by the Solicitor General Robert Buckland for being "too low".

Armstrong, who is originally from Sheringham, in Norfolk, previously admitted a variety of counts relating to seven "vulnerable" victims.

They came from all over the UK and six were aged 15 and one was aged 17.

Difficulties at home

The offences, which spanned a two-year period, included sexual activity with a child, meeting a child following sexual grooming, and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was also convicted of making and distributing indecent images of children.

The court heard Armstrong, who was previously of "good character", had posed as a young female, and a male, in his 30s, and specifically targeted teenage victims who were experiencing difficulties at home.

Lady Justice Sharp said Armstrong's crimes were "very serious", and his original sentence was "unduly lenient by a considerable margin".

'Deliberately lied'

Armstrong watched the hearing via video-link from prison.

Following the increase in Armstrong's jail sentence, the Solicitor General said: "Jason Armstrong preyed on multiple young teenagers, taking advantage of their vulnerabilities and exploiting them for his own sexual gain.

"He deliberately lied about his identity and age to gain their trust."

"Child grooming is a serious crime and those committing it will be punished".