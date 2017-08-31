Rotherham flat death man named as Michael Hancock

From the section

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Michael Hancock was known as Mick to his family and friends, South Yorkshire Police said

A 43-year-old man who was found dead at a flat in Rotherham has been named by police.

The body of Michael Hancock was discovered in Badsley Moor Lane at about 00:05 BST on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive and further tests were being carried out to establish the cause of death, police said.

Three people arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation.

Two men, aged 19 and 23, and a woman, aged 30, were released while inquiries continue.

Detectives said Mr Hancock's family were being supported by officers during "this incredibly difficult time".