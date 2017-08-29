Three arrested after man's body found at Rotherham flat
- 29 August 2017
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was discovered at a flat in Rotherham.
The body of the 43-year-old man was found at a property in Badsley Moor Lane at about 00:05 BST on Tuesday. He has not been formally identified.
South Yorkshire Police said two men, aged 19 and 23, and a woman, aged 30, had been arrested in connection with the death.
The force has not released details about the cause of death.