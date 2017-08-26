Barnsley crash: Man in court charged with attempted murder

Image copyright Bob Martin/Geograph Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Bower Hill, Coates Lane and the A629

A man has appeared in court charged with four counts of attempted murder and dangerous driving after children were seriously hurt in a car crash.

Owen Scott, of Heather Road, Fawley, Hampshire, appeared before Sheffield magistrates.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court.

Two girls, aged seven and eight, and two boys, nine months and 21 months, were injured in a crash near Thurgoland, Barnsley, on Wednesday.

All four children remain in hospital in serious conditions, South Yorkshire Police said.