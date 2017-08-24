Arrest over Barnsley crash that hurt children and babies

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Bower Hill and Coates Lane

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after four children, including two babies, were seriously injured in a crash.

The car hit the front wall of a pub on Copster Lane in Thurgoland, Barnsley, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Two girls aged seven and eight and two boys aged nine months and 21 months were taken to hospital seriously hurt.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, was also injured and remains in custody, South Yorkshire Police said.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.