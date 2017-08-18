Sheffield tree campaigners not to appeal injunction

Image copyright PA Image caption Thousands of trees have been cut down in Sheffield since 2012

Campaigners trying to stop the felling of "healthy" trees have announced they will not appeal against an injunction banning them from taking direct action.

Sheffield City Council was granted a court order on Tuesday to stop people holding up work by standing inside safety zones erected around the trees.

About 5,500 trees have been cut down since 2012, but protesters argue many were healthy and could have been saved.

Activist Dave Dillner said the decision was "the wisest course of action".

More stories from across Yorkshire

Image caption The injunctions will run until 25 July 2018

Mr Dillner, the founder of the Sheffield Tree Action Group, was one of three named people issued with the injunction, which also applies to "persons unknown".

He said: "We have decided, after profound discussion, not to appeal.

"We have agreed costs with Sheffield City Council but those details cannot be disclosed as part of the agreement.

"The campaign will continue apace though focussing along other directions."

The BBC has approached Sheffield City Council for a comment.