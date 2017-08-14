Sheffield man charged with terror offences

A man has been charged with seven offences under the Terrorism Act.

The 22-year-old, from Sheffield, was arrested on 10 August, the North East Counter Terrorism Unit said.

He is charged with three offences of possessing a record of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and four offences of disseminating terrorist publications.

He is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates Court later.