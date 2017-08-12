Sheffield's "Mad Man with the Pram" given £4k by Rangers fans

Image caption John Burkhill walks between the Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday grounds collecting for Macmillan Cancer Support

Sheffield's "Mad Man with the Pram" has been presented with a £4,000 cheque by Glasgow Rangers fans.

Supporters group Club 1872 invited Macmillan Cancer fundraiser John Burkhill to the home game against Hibernian after Rangers fans abused him in July.

Mr Burkhill was mistaken for a rival Celtic fan and harassed ahead of a friendly with Sheffield Wednesday.

The 78-year-old has completed over 980 races and raised more than £400,000.

Image caption John Burkhill says there is "no question" that he will raise £1m for Macmillan Cancer Support

Mr Burkhill, from Handsworth, walks miles each day pushing a pram and collecting money for Macmillan after losing his wife June to cancer.

Laura Fawkes, of Club 1872, said fans were "delighted" to have helped.

"Rangers fans have raised over £4,000 after they heard about an incident involving John and a small number of their fans before the club's pre-season friendly with Sheffield Wednesday," she said.

"John was presented with a cheque on the pitch at Ibrox at half time to support his ambition of raising £1 million for the charity."

Mr Burkhill - who has completed the London Marathon 16 times, the New York Marathon, every Sheffield Half Marathon and countless 10ks and local races - said the fans were "absolutely out of this world" and he was "really touched".

Image caption John Burkhill said he cried when he received a card from a six-year-old girl: "I'm feeling a bit emotional about it now to be honest. It made me cry, I'm not ashamed to say that."

"It was only a small number of people and the vast majority were great with me so I'm just a little overwhelmed and I thank them for helping me get that bit closer to raising a million for Macmillan," he said.

"Thank you, Rangers, thank you very, very much. They're welcome to Sheffield any time they want."

Mr Burkhill was awarded a British Empire Medal in 2013 for his fundraising.

His grandson, Daniel, will wear the green wig and push the pram for the time Mr Burkhill is in Glasgow.