Woman arrested after man's death at house in Doncaster

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were alerted to the scene by ambulance staff in attendance

A woman has been arrested after the body of a man was found at a house in South Yorkshire.

Officers were called to an address on Winnipeg Road, Bentley, Doncaster at about 20:30 BST on Monday after ambulance staff attended the scene.

The death of the 56-year-old is being treated as unexplained, South Yorkshire Police said.

A 62-year-old woman has been arrested and is being questioned, a force spokeswoman added.