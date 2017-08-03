Teenage pillion passenger dies in Cawthorne crash
- 3 August 2017
Sheffield & South Yorkshire
A teenage pillion passenger has died and the rider seriously injured in a motorbike crash in South Yorkshire.
Police said a Yamaha bike was being driven on the A635 Lane Head Road in Cawthorne, Barnsley at about 10:55 BST on Wednesday when it hit the kerb.
The bike mounted the pavement before stopping near to the junction with Church Street.
The 16-year-old male passenger was killed. The 30-year-old rider is in hospital with serious injuries.