Police helicopter officer 'unaware' of sex films

Image copyright PA Image caption Matthew Lucas was involved in the police response to the attack on two boys in Edlington in 2009

A police officer accused of misusing his force's helicopter to film people having sex has told a court he did not know his colleague was recording them.

Matthew Lucas, 43, was in South Yorkshire Police's aircraft when a couple were filmed having sex on their patio, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

He admitted he was in the front passenger seat but said he did not see the couple involved in sexual activity.

Mr Lucas is one of four men on trial. All deny misconduct in a public office.

Another officer, Adrian Pogmore, 51, has pleaded guilty to the charge. He also admitted he knew the couple through the "swinging scene" and that he had sex with the woman.

Mr Lucas, who was honoured for helping two boys attacked in Edlington in 2009, said his colleague Pogmore was in the back seat of the chopper and was operating the camera.

Image copyright PA Image caption Former police officer Adrian Pogmore has admitted four charges of misconduct

Giving evidence, Mr Lucas said he did not recall much of the flight but remembered seeing a naked woman with a man in a Manchester United shirt for a "matter of seconds".

Pogmore made four recordings from the aircraft between 2007 and 2012, including two of people sunbathing naked, one of a couple of naturists and another of his friends having sex in their back garden, the jury was told.

When Mr Lucas, who was in the helicopter for three of the four incidents, was asked if he saw "any of the actual sex" by his defence barrister Paul Greaney QC, he replied: "I did not".

He told the court he had little recollection of what he said at the time he caught a glimpse of the naked woman but said it was along the lines of: "Oh my god, Poggy."

Mr Lucas said he was focused on searching for nuisance motorbikes on waste ground nearby.

Mr Greaney asked: "Did you do anything at all to assist Adrian Pogmore in what he was doing?"

"Absolutely not," he replied.

Image copyright PA Image caption Matthew Loosemore, Lee Walls and Malcolm Reeves deny misconduct in a public office

Mr Lucas said he had been on flights before which had "stumbled across" naked people and recalled an incident over Barnsley when the helicopter flew over a couple having sex in a field.

Pogmore, of Guilthwaite Crescent, Whiston, Rotherham, has admitted four charges of misconduct in a public office.

Mr Reeves, of Farfield Avenue, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, denies two counts of the same charge.

Mr Walls, of Southlands Way, Aston, Sheffield, denies one count.

Mr Loosemore, of Briar Close, Auckley, Doncaster, denies one count.

Mr Lucas, of Coppice Rise, Chapeltown, Sheffield, denies three counts.

The trial continues.