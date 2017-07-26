Assel Al-Essaie shooting: Two men charged with murder

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Assel Al-Essaie, 23, died from a gunshot wound to the chest in February

Two men have been charged with murder after a man was shot dead.

Assel Al-Essaie, 23, died in hospital after the shooting in Daniel Hill in the Walkley area of Sheffield on 18 February.

Matthew Cohen, 28, of Clough Wood View, Sheffield, and Dale Gordon, 33, of Benty Lane, Sheffield, are due before the city's magistrates on Thursday.

Mr Al-Essaie was shot in the chest outside his home at about 13:35 GMT, South Yorkshire Police said.

A post-mortem examination showed he died from a gunshot wound.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone with information about Mr Al-Essaie's death to come forward.