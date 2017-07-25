Man shot in eye with paintball gun at fly protest

Image caption Residents claim their lives are being made impossible by the number of flies in the area

A man protesting about flies in a South Yorkshire village has been shot in the eye with a paintball gun.

About 30 people took part in a protest at Rossington, near Doncaster, over noise and flies which they claim are linked to recycling firm Morris Metals.

The group was shot at by a man wearing a balaclava and riding a quad bike. The injured man has been taken to hospital.

Morris Metals said it had taken action to reduce flies around its site and denied causing excess noise.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Villagers in Rossington were protesting against the number of lorries running through the area and about insects which they say come from the recycling firm.

Villager Cheryl Moy said the problem was making people prisoners in their homes.

"When it is warm its hot because you daren't open your living room windows, you can't get air in the house without having lots of flies coming in. Its horrible".

The company said in a statement it did not believe it was the only source of the problem.

"We have had some issues with flies but have worked hard to eradicate them and we now no longer stockpile material that contains organic matter.

This will ensure that we won't be a source of this kind of problem in future."

It also added it was restricted to 10 to 12 lorries per day and had never breached its permits.

The Environment Agency said it understood the issue was causing "real distress" to residents and was taking action.

"We have visited all permitted businesses on the estate to ensure that they are operating properly, and have instructed Morris Metals to take action to reduce the number of flies," it said.