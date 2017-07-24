Ben Needham: Blood found on items in hunt for toddler

Image caption Ben Needham vanished on the Greek island of Kos in July 1991

Signs of blood have been found on items recovered by police searching for missing Sheffield toddler Ben Needham.

Ben was 21-months-old when he disappeared on the Greek island of Kos in July 1991.

South Yorkshire Police said forensic work was being carried out in Aberdeen to try to extract DNA from the items.

Det Insp Jon Cousins said the development "corroborates and strengthens" the theory Ben died in an accident near to where he disappeared.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ben was last seen playing near to a farmhouse his grandfather was renovating

Ben went missing while playing near a farmhouse, which was being renovated by his grandfather in Iraklis.

An extensive 21-day search of land around the building and a second site 750m away took place in October after it emerged the toddler may have been crushed to death by a digger working on the site.

About 60 items discovered during the search were brought back to the UK for analysis, some of which were sent for testing at the James Hutton Institute in Aberdeen.

Details of the findings have been released on the 26th anniversary of Ben's disappearance.

Image copyright PA Image caption South Yorkshire Police were assisted by members of the Hellenic Rescue Team and Red Cross

Image caption The search of the two sites was carried out over 21 days in October

Professor Lorna Dawson, head of the soil forensics group, said the team of scientists had discovered the "chemical finger print" of compounds left behind "when there has been decomposition or decay".

"There's a strong indication from this chemical profile that this was present on those items as a result of blood decomposition," she said.

"It's significant in identifying that there had been a human who had bled in contact with those items.

"The biologist has to come in now and identify who left that blood on that item by extracting the DNA."

Image caption Professor Lorna Dawson was part of the team responsible for analysing the items

Det Insp Cousins added: "It's not evidence, it's intelligence which supports what we believe, that unfortunately and tragically Ben died as a result of an incident at that farmhouse.

"It's my belief that [the findings] corroborate and strengthen that theory."