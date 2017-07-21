South Yorkshire Police helicopter sex film PC was 'team deviant'

Image copyright PA Image caption Former police officer Adrian Pogmore has admitted four charges of misconduct in a public office

An ex-police officer who filmed people having sex using his force's helicopter was known by colleagues as the "team deviant", a court has heard.

Matthew Lucas told police in interview that it was "common knowledge" Adrian Pogmore visited naturist camps.

Pogmore, 51, has admitted making recordings of people sunbathing naked and a couple having sex.

Mr Lucas is one of four men on trial accused of misconduct in a public office in connection with the filming.

Police officers Mr Lucas , 42, and Lee Walls, 47 and police helicopter pilots Matthew Loosemore, 45, and Malcom Reeves, deny the charges.

The films are said to have been recorded from the South Yorkshire Police helicopter on four occasions between 2007 and 2012.

Clockwise from top left: Matthew Lucas, Lee Walls, Malcolm Reeves and Matthew Loosemore

A jury at Sheffield Crown Court was read transcripts of police interviews with all four men.

Asked about Pogmore, Mr Lucas said: "It was common knowledge that he was the team deviant and he went to naturist camps."

He said that members of the team used the term to his face "but not in a bad way".

The court has heard that in July 2008 Pogmore recorded a couple, who were his friends, having sex in their garden and filmed a couple sitting naked on a naturist campsite.

'Flabbergasted'

Mr Lucas said the helicopter had been on "proactive duties" at a hotspot for stolen motorbikes near to a housing estate.

"I recall my attention being drawn to the camera screen by a comment made by PC Pogmore," he said.

"I recall seeing a female with no clothes on. From the brief view I had she appeared to be aware of the aircraft.

"I would have made some comment like 'my God Poggy' then continued with the proactive search."

He said he remembered the pilot - Mr Loosemore - being "shocked or flabbergasted" by what was on the screen but did not think he was aware of what was going on.

He told the interviewer that had he known Pogmore was recording the incident he would "have come down on him like a tonne of bricks" and that he was "naive" not to have challenged him.

The men were charged after reports that South Yorkshire Police's helicopter had been used for inappropriate filming

Mr Loosemore said he remembered hearing an "exclamation" and had looked at the screen as a result.

He said he had seen "something inappropriate, some nudity" and then had looked away and the aircraft left the scene.

Mr Walls said he had no recollection of the flight during which Pogmore filmed a woman sunbathing naked in August 2007.

Mr Reeves, a former RAF pilot, said he had flown more than 2,500 hours and attended in the region of 10,000 incidents during his time with the police and had no memory of the incidents.

Pogmore, of Guilthwaite Crescent, Whiston, Rotherham, has admitted four charges of misconduct in a public office.

Mr Reeves, of Farfield Avenue, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, denies two counts of the same charge.

Mr Walls, of Southlands Way, Aston, Sheffield, denies one count.

Mr Loosemore, of Briar Close, Auckley, Doncaster, denies one count.

Mr Lucas, of Coppice Rise, Chapeltown, Sheffield, denies three counts.

The trial continues.