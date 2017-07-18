South Yorkshire Police helicopter sex film trial begins

Image copyright PA Image caption Clockwise from top left: Matthew Lucas, Lee Walls, Malcolm Reeves and Matthew Loosemore

A police helicopter was used to film two people "brazenly" having sex in their garden, a court heard.

The trial of two South Yorkshire Police officers and two pilots has begun at Sheffield Crown Court.

Matthew Lucas, 42, Lee Walls, 47, Matthew Loosemore, 45, and Malcolm Reeves, 64, all deny misconduct in a public office.

On other occasions people sunbathing naked and naturists at a campsite were filmed, the court was told.

Richard Wright QC prosecuting, said the crew used their "unique viewing position [and] powerful video camera" to film people "in a gross violation of privacy."

The court heard that five people were filmed sunbathing naked, as well as naturists on a campsite, and a couple having sex in their garden.

Image copyright PA Image caption Former police officer Adrian Pogmore has previously admitted four charges of misconduct in a public office

Pilots Mr Reeves, of Farfield Avenue, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, denies two counts of misconduct in a public office, and Mr Loosemore, of Briar Close, Auckley, Doncaster, denies one count.

Police officers Mr Walls, of Southlands Way, Aston, Sheffield, denies one count, and Mr Lucas, of Coppice Rise, Chapeltown, Sheffield, denies three counts.

A fifth man, former police officer Adrian Pogmore, 50, of Whiston in Rotherham, has admitted four charges of misconduct in a public office.

Footage showed a couple having sex on their patio in July 2008 and at one point the naked woman waves at the aircraft.

Image caption The court was told the crew used a powerful video camera to film people

Mr Wright said the couple shared Pogmore's interest in swinging and added it was "no coincidence" that the helicopter flew above "while they brazenly put on a show."

The accused deny the charges and, "in short", blame Pogmore for what happened, Mr Wright said.

A couple sitting naked by a caravan were filmed unawares earlier that day and in 2007, the aircraft filmed a garden where a woman was sunbathing naked with her daughter. In 2012 other naked sunbathers were filmed.

It was a "gross waste of valuable resource" and that people's privacy had been invaded, Mr Wright told the court.

The trial continues and is expected to last three weeks.