Two men critical after suspected drug use

Image caption The two men were taken ill outsdie Tank nightclub in Sheffield in the early hours of Saturday morning

Two men are critically ill in hospital after reportedly taking drugs on a night out in Sheffield.

The men, both aged 20, are being treated in hospital after falling ill outside Tank nightclub in Arundel Street at about 05:00 BST on Saturday.

South Yorkshire Police said both men remain in a "critical and potentially life-threatening condition".

The force said their families have been informed and an investigation is underway.

In a statement posted on the Tank Facebook page the club said the two men had fallen ill in "what appears to be a drug related incident".

It said it was fully cooperating with the police investigation and stated it has a "zero tolerance to illegal drugs".

The club chose not to open on Saturday night as a result of the incident.