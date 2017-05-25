Man awarded £8m Sheffield hospital negligence payout

Image copyright PA Image caption The compensation order was made by Mr Justice William Davis at the Royal Courts of Justice

A man who was left disabled as a result of negligence during his birth will receive almost £8m in NHS compensation.

NHS lawyers accepted his premature delivery at Sheffield's Jessop Maternity Hospital in the 1990s was handled negligently.

Now in his 20s, the man uses a wheelchair and requires 24-hour care.

He will also receive £290,000 a year for the rest of his life, which could see the total payout top £20m if he lives into his 70s as expected.

The compensation order was made by Mr Justice William Davis at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

Although the man, who cannot be identified, was premature and upside down in the womb, medics failed to take the option of a Caesarean delivery, the judge said.

He said that to attempt a natural delivery in the circumstances was a "breach of duty" on the part of those who had the care of his mother.

The court heard that as well as being unable to walk the man has only limited use of his hands.

Though he can feed himself and speak well enough to make himself understood, he is "wholly dependent on others for most aspects of daily living", the judge said.

The court heard the man enjoyed playing wheelchair football.

Mr Justice Davis said: "For someone with the physical and other difficulties he faces, he leads an extraordinarily active life. He will continue to do so."

The Jessop Maternity Hospital closed in 2001 and was replaced by a maternity unit in the Jessop Wing of the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

The BBC has approached the NHS for a comment.