Manchester attack: Victim Kelly Brewster 'shielded niece'

A woman confirmed to be one of the victims of the Manchester terror attack shielded her niece from the blast, her family have said.

Kelly Brewster, from Sheffield, died in the attack at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday.

Her uncle Paul Dryhurst said 32-year-old Ms Brewster had "heroically shielded" her 11-year-old niece from the blast in the foyer.

Her partner Ian Winslow confirmed on Facebook Kelly had been killed.

Mr Winslow wrote: "Not sure how this works but it isn't good news.

"Kelly Brewster wasn't one of the unidentified hospital patients.

"She has sadly passed away in the terror attack yesterday.

"Kelly really was the happiest she has ever been and we had so many things planned together.

"My daughter Phoebe will be absolutely devastated like we all are."

Ms Brewster, a former City School pupil, who worked for Irwin Mitchell Solicitors and insurance company Aviva, had been to the Ariana Grande concert with her sister, Claire Booth, and her sister's 11-year-old daughter.