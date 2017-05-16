Assel Al-Essaie death: Man in court over fatal shooting

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Assel Al-Essaie died in February from a gunshot wound to the chest

A man has appeared in court charged with assisting an offender in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Sheffield.

Assel Al-Essaie, 23, died in hospital after being shot in the chest in Daniel Hill in the Upperthorpe area of the city on 18 February.

Matthew Cohen, 29, from Oughtibridge, was remanded in custody at Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

He is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 13 June.

Image caption A restaurant, shop and takeaway in Upperthorpe were named after Aseel Al-Essaie following his death

Two men from Nottinghamshire, aged 25 and 35, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on police bail.

In total, 14 arrests have been made in the murder case, although Mr Cohen is the first to be charged.

Mr Al-Essaie was shot at around 13:35 GMT on Saturday 18 February.

South Yorkshire Police continues to appeal for anyone with information about the death to come forward.