Jordan Hill stabbing: Man and woman face trial over Sheffield stab death

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Jordan Hill died in hospital after being was found with stab wounds at a flat in Sheffield

A man and a woman have denied the murder of a 21-year-old who was stabbed.

Bradley Onfroy and Josie Hollis are accused of killing Jordan Hill.

Mr Hill died in hospital after being found with injuries at a flat in Southey Avenue, Sheffield, on 23 March.

Mr Onfroy, 31, of Badger Close, Sheffield, and Ms Hollis, 24, of no fixed abode, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court and were remanded in custody to stand trial on 20 October.

They also denied robbery.

