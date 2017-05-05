Local election results: Labour retains Doncaster Council

Image caption Out of a possible 55 seats Labour took 43

Labour have retained control of Doncaster Council, taking 43 of the 55 available seats.

The result was a slight improvement on the 41 seats they took in 2015, and bucked the national trend that has seen the party lose more than 380 seats.

Mirroring the national picture, UKIP lost its only seat on the council.

The Conservatives secured seven councillors, while the Mexborough First party secured three seats and two Independent councillors were elected.

Election 2017: Full results from across England

The council said the total turnout was 29.35%.

Labour's Glyn Jones, the deputy mayor of Doncaster, put his party's success down to Ros Jones, the town's elected Labour mayor who earlier secured a second term in office, and hard work on the campaign trail.

"In Doncaster we work hard with the public to raise the Labour ethos and profile but it's down to the Ros Jones phenomena who has come in and made progress," he said.

"We've really worked hard as councillors in the Labour Party to ensure that our candidates for the council have come forward as well."

Analysis - Charlotte Rose, BBC Radio Sheffield political reporter

Doncaster's got a reputation for doing things differently. Across the country, things were falling apart for Labour, but in Doncaster they actually gained two seats on the council.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives dropped a seat, and UKIP lost their only representative.

With local MPs Caroline Flint, Ed Miliband and Rosie Winterton all attending the count, this was one of the few places Labour politicians could be seen smiling.

Former UKIP councillor Clive Stone, who lost his Rossington and Bawtry seat to Labour's Mick Cooper, said his party's future was uncertain after losing all of the 145 seats it was defending nationally.

"The Tories have taken a lot of our ground and it has left us in a very difficult position, " he said.

"Whether we can come back from it or not is debatable. Only time will tell."