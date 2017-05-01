Richard Broughton death: Two held in Elsecar 'hit-and run'

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Richard Broughton died after being knocked down by a car in Elsecar

Two men have been arrested following an alleged hit-and-run in Barnsley.

Richard Broughton, 37, died on Sunday after he was knocked down by a car in Elsecar at around 19:00 GMT on Friday.

The car did not stop at the scene. South Yorkshire Police has since recovered a vehicle in connection with the crash.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 35-year-old man has been held on suspicion of violent disorder.

Both men remain in custody.

Police said a disturbance was reported prior to the incident on Welland Crescent.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.