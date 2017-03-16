Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill announces second pregnancy

Former Olympic heptathlon champion Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has announced she is expecting a second child.

In a post on her Twitter account, the Sheffield star said she was "so happy" at the news.

Ennis-Hill, 31, who won a gold medal at the London games in 2012 and a silver in Rio de Janeiro, already has a two-year-old son named Reggie.

Following her retirement from athletics last year she was made a dame in the New Year Honours list.

She married her long-term partner Andy Hill in a ceremony at Hathersage, Derbyshire in May 2013.

