Athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill announces second pregnancy
- 16 March 2017
- From the section Sheffield & South Yorkshire
Former Olympic heptathlon champion Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has announced she is expecting a second child.
In a post on her Twitter account, the Sheffield star said she was "so happy" at the news.
Ennis-Hill, 31, who won a gold medal at the London games in 2012 and a silver in Rio de Janeiro, already has a two-year-old son named Reggie.
Following her retirement from athletics last year she was made a dame in the New Year Honours list.
She married her long-term partner Andy Hill in a ceremony at Hathersage, Derbyshire in May 2013.