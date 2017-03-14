Kickboxer Scott Marsden, 14, dies after Leeds title fight

Image caption Scott Marsden (centre) has been described as a 'well loved and respected fighter and sportsman'

A 14-year-old boy has died after collapsing during a national kickboxing competition.

Scott Marsden was taken to hospital after needing urgent medical attention during an English title fight in Leeds on Saturday, but later died.

Scott was a member of Marsden's All Styles Kickboxing, in Sheffield.

Jon Green, president of World Kickboxing Association (WKA) England, said Scott was "a well loved and respected fighter and sportsman".

West Yorkshire Police said officers were making inquiries into what happened but the death was not being treated as suspicions.

The Marsden's All Styles Kickboxing club posted a statement on Facebook on Sunday, which said training was cancelled until further notice.

A post written earlier in the day said: "Unfortunately, (Saturday) night's English title fight had to be stopped due to Scotty needing immediate medical attention.

"There was no way to foresee the fight ending in such a way as at no point were either ever in any overwhelming danger from each other.

"Everyone is still in shock as there were simply no signs to suggest the fight needed to be stopped.

"The referee stepped in to protect Scott as soon as he could, which meant Scott did not hit the canvas and was laid down and straight into recovery position."

A fundraising appeal has been set up for Scott's family and tributes to the young kickboxer have been posted on Facebook.

A statement posted online by Leeds Martial Arts College, which is based in Alexandra Mill, said: "Our deepest condolences and sympathy go to our friends the Marsdens at this terrible time.

"Scotty will always be in our hearts and our thoughts and we miss you dearly.

"A true champion in every way whose energy and positivity affected everyone he met."

Mr Green said: "Not just WKA but the world of Kickboxing is mourning such a well loved and respected fighter and sportsman.

"One of our finest champions in every sense in the ring and true ambassador of the values out of the ring."