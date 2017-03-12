Woman killed in Doncaster hit-and-run crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The 62-year-old pedestrian was hit on Station Road near King George's Court

A woman has died after being knocked over by a stolen car in a hit-and-run crash in Doncaster.

The 62-year-old pedestrian was hit in Station Road, near the junction with King George's Court in Stainforth, at about 12:55 GMT on Saturday.

Police said the stolen grey or silver BMW had crashed into a parked vehicle on Station Road before the incident.

It was seen leaving an Asda supermarket car park, close to where officers in an unmarked police car were patrolling.

South Yorkshire Police said the vehicle's registration started with HV07.

In a statement, the force said: "The police vehicle was not actively pursuing the BMW when the collisions occurred, however the incident has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission due to the earlier involvement of officers from South Yorkshire Police."

The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward.