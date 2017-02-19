Murder probe as man dies after Sheffield shooting

Image copyright PA Image caption Police said it had received reports of a shooting about 13.35 GMT on Saturday

A murder investigation has been launched after the fatal shooting of a man in Sheffield.

The victim, 23, was injured on Daniel Hill Terrace, Upperthorpe, near the city centre on Saturday afternoon.

People living in the area said the man was either in, or close to, a black Mercedes car he had been driving when he was shot.

Officers, called to the scene at about 13:35 GMT, found the man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Armed police sealed off the area and the victim was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

South Yorkshire Police has appealed for information over the killing, which is the latest in a spate of shootings across the city in recent weeks.

Family celebration

Residents said the man was a member of a family who live close to the scene of the shooting.

They said relatives had been gathering for a celebration when the attack occurred.

Many came out of the house to try to help him after hearing the shot, neighbours said.

Image caption The victim was taken to Northern General hospital but died from his injuries.

There have been a number of shootings in Sheffield in recent weeks, although all the previous incidents have been in the north of the city and not close to the Upperthorpe area.

On Monday, a 25-year-old man was seriously injured when he was shot in the street in the Shiregreen area.

Earlier this month, shots were fired through the living room window of an elderly couple's home in the Southey Green area - an incident police believe was a case of mistaken identity.

In January shots were fired at houses in two separate incidents in the same street in High Green.