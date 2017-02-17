Man cleared over Rotherham PC's car crash death

Image copyright Ben Lack Image caption PC Hassan Ali, 44, was on foot when he was struck by a blue Vauxhall Corsa in Sheffield

A man has been cleared of killing an off-duty police officer who was hit by a car while crossing a road.

PC Hassan Ali, 44, died in hospital on 6 February 2015, a week after being hit by a car on Staniforth Road, Sheffield.

Waqas Khan, 23, of Balfour Road, Sheffield, was found not guilty of causing death by careless driving after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

At the time of his death, Mr Ali was under investigation for his alleged role in the Rotherham abuse scandal.

The jury at the three-day trial was not told that Mr Ali was a police officer, nor that there was an Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) inquiry into his alleged connection to the Rotherham child sexual abuse investigation.

Driving in snow

Jurors were shown CCTV footage of Mr Khan's Vaxuhall Corsa "drifting" across from the left-hand side of the carriageway before hitting Mr Ali at about 10:00 GMT on 28 January 2015.

The court was told Mr Khan had taken five attempts to pass his driving test and had only had his licence for six months.

The 23-year-old student said he had never driven in snow and "was being more cautious", reducing his speed to 20mph in a 30mph area, and struck Mr Ali as he was facing right for a "few seconds" to check for traffic emerging from a junction.

Describing the impact, Mr Khan said: "I saw, when I put my eyes back on the road, it was making contact. He was there in front of me.

"I put my brakes on and just flung my door open and ran out because I knew I had hit someone."