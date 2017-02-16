Woman guilty of 'horrific' Sheffield murder

Image copyright South Yorkshire Image caption Moss (left) and Webster (right) inflicted 117 separate injuries on Craig Wild

A woman has been found guilty of the "horrific" murder of a man after taking drugs at a house in Sheffield.

Craig Wild, 47, was kicked, stamped on and attacked with knives and a screwdriver in Fox Walk last August.

Alison Sarah Moss, 46, of Fox Walk, Walkley, denied murder but was found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court.

Her partner, David Michael Webster, 49, of Leppings Lane, Hillsborough, had pleaded guilty to Mr Wild's murder at a hearing in November.

The court heard how Moss and Webster had been drinking and taking drugs at the house on Fox Walk when they were joined by Mr Wild.

An argument was said to have broken out, before Webster launched a horrific attack on the victim.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Craig Wild's family have been "devastated" by his death

Det Ch Insp Dave Stopford, said after being alerted by neighbours police were met "with a horrific sight".

"Mr Wild was found lying on the living room floor, with a blood-stained duvet covering him.

"He was found with over 117 separate injuries caused by multiple weapons; a Stanley knife, kitchen knife and a screwdriver, and also by being punched, kicked and stamped on."

Mr Stopford said Webster was a "dangerous man" who has "shown absolutely no remorse for his actions".

Moss denied any involvement in the murder but forensic evidence on shoes and clothing proved she had participated.

Police said the pair were "both extremely violent individuals who have murdered a defenceless man without any provocation".

Mr Wild's family said: "The impact our dearest Craig's death has had on our family is one of total devastation for all of us who loved him so dearly."

Moss and Webster are to be sentenced on Friday.