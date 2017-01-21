Leonne Weeks: Murder accused Shea Peter Heeley in court

Image copyright Leonne Weeks Image caption A post-mortem examination found Leonne Weeks died as a result of multiple stab wounds

A man accused of murdering a 16-year-old who was found stabbed on a pathway near Rotherham has appeared in court.

Leonne's body was discovered on a pathway off Lordens Hill, in Dinnington, on Monday.

A post-mortem examination found she died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Shea Peter Heeley, 18, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 17 February.

Mr Heeley appeared in court guarded by two security officers and wearing a grey t-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the short hearing.

He was told by the clerk of the court that "between 14 and 17 January this year, it is alleged, at Dinnington, you murdered Leonne Weeks".

Dozens of members of Leonne's family were present in the court room and appeared emotional as they watched the proceedings.

Mr Heeley's family sat separately, and sobbed as he was remanded into custody.

There was no application for bail.

Det Ch Insp Martin Tate, of South Yorkshire Police, said the force was still appealing for witnesses "particularly anyone who was in Dinnington on the evening of Sunday 15 January, into the following morning and who saw or heard anything suspicious".

A 26-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released on Wednesday night pending further inquiries.